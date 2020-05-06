OTTAWA -- A nation already struggling with the emotions of a pandemic lockdown, a horrific plane crash in Iran and the worst mass shooting in its history grieved again on Wednesday as it honoured the victims of Canada's worst military tragedy in more than a decade.

Canadians from coast to coast to coast watched as the six Armed Forces members killed in last week's helicopter crash off the coast of Greece prepared to be welcomed home in a special ramp ceremony at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario.

The crash, whose cause remains under investigation, represents the largest loss of life in one day for the Canadian Armed Forces since six Canadian soldiers were killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan on Easter Sunday 2007.

Reminders of COVID-19 were everywhere as the ceremony began, from the sparse crowd outside CFB Trenton to the masks and physical distancing of the victims' families, military personnel and government leaders on hand for the occasion.

The pandemic wasn't the only difference from previous ramp ceremonies, which started in their modern form during the decade-long war in Afghanistan. There were also the pillows and military headdresses, a reminder that the remains of most of those lost have not been recovered.

Under partially cloudy skies, six hearses were lined up on the tarmac awaiting the arrival of the C-17 Globemaster as the families of the dead and missing Forces members met privately with a mask-wearing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a building on the edge of the tarmac.

A short time later, the heavy transport aircraft landed and taxied to the loading area, preparing to discharge its precious cargo to those same families and a grieving nation.

The first to emerge was Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, the 23-year-old sailor from Halifax whose remains were recovered shortly after the Cyclone helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea on April 29 while returning from a NATO training mission.

A casket bearing her remains was slowly carried from the Globemaster's hulking belly by eight military pallbearers to a waiting hearse where Cowbrough's family were given a chance to pay their respects as a lone bagpiper played a lament.

Among those watching in person were Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette and Trudeau, the first Canadian prime minister to attend a ramp ceremony since Paul Martin in January 2004, according to Queen's University professor Kim Nossal.

And then will come the pillows and headdresses of those who are now missing and presumed dead: Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald ; Capt. Kevin Hagen; Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin; Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke; Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins.

One by one they will be carried off the plane to another waiting hearse, where the families of each of those lost will be allowed to mourn before the next pillow appears. And then, after all six hearses are loaded, the families and black cars will depart west down the Highway of Heroes toward Toronto.

The federal and Ontario governments have asked because of COVID-19 that people stay home during the traditional procession between CFB Trenton and the Ontario coroner's office where all military remains repatriated from Afghanistan and after have been taken.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.

--with files from Colin Perkel in Trenton, Ont.