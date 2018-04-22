Remains of four people found in charred vehicle in northern Ontario, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 8:24AM EDT
TIMMINS, Ont. - Police in northern Ontario say they found the remains of four people in a charred vehicle following what they believe was a suspicious fire.
Investigators in Timmins, Ont., say the car was found late Friday afternoon, but they're still working to determine when the fire took place.
They have not yet identified the victims.
Deputy Chief Des Walsh told a news conference Saturday that four bodies being found at once is unprecedented in Timmins.
The Timmins Police Service says provincial police, the fire marshal and the coroner's office are also investigating the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information about what may have happened to come forward.
