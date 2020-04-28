HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say eight of the 22 victims in a mass killing last week were found inside homes or vehicles that had been set on fire.

During a news briefing Tuesday, officers said nine victims had been killed in fires, but later clarified that they could not yet determine the cause of death for any of the 22 victims and that only eight had been found inside burned structures.

Police also say the shooter killed several of his victims’ pets during the 13-hour rampage through central Nova Scotia last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell also said during a briefing on Tuesday that Gabriel Wortman, 51, had several former police vehicles he acquired through auction and several authentic police uniforms that are of unknown origin. Police confirmed he was wearing an authentic RCMP uniform at the time of the shooting.

Campbell added that officers now believe the shooter escaped the area of Portapique, N.S. the night of the shooting by driving through a field and eventually spent the evening near an industrial area in Debert, N.S.

Officers are currently in the process of interviewing more than 435 witnesses that have come forward thus far with information on the investigation.