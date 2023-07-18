Remains of Canadian soldier from WWI identified more than 100 years later

The remains of a 29-year-old Canadian soldier who died during a major battle of the First World War have been identified, the federal government announced Tuesday.

The Department of National Defence (DND) and Canadian Armed Forces said it has confirmed that a grave in the Bois-Carre British Cemetery in Thelus, France, belongs to Sgt. Arthur Melvin.

Melvin was presumed dead on April 9, 1917, during the Battle of Arras, a major offensive that included the Canadian assault on Vimy Ridge.

"While many years have passed since the Battle of Arras, time does not change the magnitude of Sgt. Melvin's sacrifice in service to Canada," National Defence Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.

"Today, we reflect on the debt we owe all our fallen, from the First World War and other conflicts. To Sgt. Melvin's family: you have my sympathy and thanks. Lest we forget."

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay said Canadians "have a duty to honour all those who bravely have served our country and those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

"The identification of Sgt. Melvin's grave provides his family with closure and Canadians an opportunity to reflect on his incredible courage. He will always be remembered," MacAulay said.

Born on June 3, 1887, Arthur Davidson Melvin arrived in Canada as a Scottish immigrant sometime after 1901 and worked as a pipefitter before enlisting with the 56th Infantry Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force on May 18, 1915, in Calgary, DND says.

He sailed for England in March 1916 and later transferred to the 31st Infantry Battalion.

Melvin was reported missing and later presumed dead on April 9, 1917, while the 31st Infantry Battalion fought to clear and hold the village of Thelus.

DND says in June 2019, the Directorate of History and Heritage received a report from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission about a grave possibly belonging to Melvin.

Using archives, as well as the help of the Canadian Forces Forensic Odontology Response Team and Canadian Museum of History, DND's Casualty Identification Review Board confirmed the identity of the remains in October 2021.

DND says the Armed Forces have notified Melvin's family, with a headstone rededication ceremony expected to take place "at the earliest opportunity."

Melvin is among the more than 11,000 soldiers with no known grave whose names are on the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.