TORONTO -- The remains of a third Canadian have been pulled from the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed last month, Global Affairs Canada confirmed Friday.

The government agency did not identify the deceased, who is one of four Canadians believed to have been inside the condominium when it fell on June 24.

“Global Affairs Canada can confirm that the remains of three Canadian citizens were found at the site. Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed,” read a statement issued to CTV News on Friday.

So far, crews have recovered 97 bodies from the rubble, identifying 92 victims and notifying 92 families, according to a news release from the Miami-Dade Mayor's Office.