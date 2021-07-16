Advertisement
Remains of a 3rd Canadian recovered from site of Florida condo collapse: Global Affairs
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 2:58PM EDT
In this Thursday July 8, 2021, file photo, people mourn at the memorial wall for the victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse, in Surfside, Fla. Families waiting in agony for news on relatives who were in the Florida condo building when it collapsed are turning to each other for support. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)
Share:
TORONTO -- The remains of a third Canadian have been pulled from the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed last month, Global Affairs Canada confirmed Friday.
The government agency did not identify the deceased, who is one of four Canadians believed to have been inside the condominium when it fell on June 24.
“Global Affairs Canada can confirm that the remains of three Canadian citizens were found at the site. Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed,” read a statement issued to CTV News on Friday.
So far, crews have recovered 97 bodies from the rubble, identifying 92 victims and notifying 92 families, according to a news release from the Miami-Dade Mayor's Office.