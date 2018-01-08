

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Regular service has resumed on parts of Toronto's subway system that had been affected by a power outage in the city's east end.

Rush-hour commuters had to take shuttle buses as trains turned back at Broadview and Woodbine subway stations due to the outage.

The Toronto Transit Commission says regular subway service resumed by 9 a.m., albeit with slower than average travel times.

Toronto Hydro says approximately 20,000 homes in east Toronto were also temporarily without power this morning.

The municipal power agency says it lost its power supply from Ontario Hydro, causing power outages in the area between Yonge Street and Victoria Park Avenue, Eglinton Avenue East and Lake Shore Boulevard.

The municipal hydro agency says power had been returned to all homes as of 8:15 a.m.