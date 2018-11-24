

CTVNews.ca Staff





For nearly five months, Ashley Nemeth has been using a cane after her service dog was hit by a cyclist and forced to retire.

But now she’s the proud new handler of two-year-old Danson — one of six recent canine graduates from the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) new guide dogs program.

"I just feel like I can move quicker and more freely with a guide dog,” Nemeth, a CNIB program lead for southern Saskatchewan, told CTV Regina on Friday.

She’s been without a guide dog after her former service dog Rick was forced to retire. Rick's paw was run over by a cyclist in July.

“He was my first guide dog and I felt like I could go anywhere and do anything,” she said back in the summer.

Rick suffered from anxiety and stress and was forced into early retirement. And although the dog was sent to a good new home, this left Nemeth in a bind.

"In order for me to travel safely, I have to run into things to know where I am. So fire hydrants, poles, cracks in the sidewalk, I have to find those things in order to navigate.” she said.

But now with Danson at her side, Nemeth doesn’t have to worry about those things.

Danson is trained to avoid obstacles and guide her. He also helps her with everyday tasks like getting to work and taking her kids to school.

"Sandwich board signs on the sidewalks, people not shoveling their sidewalks. All of these things that are constantly in your way are major hazards with a white cane,” Nemeth said. “Whereas with a guide dog, sometimes you don’t even know they are there because he just avoids them.”

Despite all the help Danson provides, once they’re at home and he’s off the clock, Nemeth says “he gets to play with the kids and just be a dog.”

But on the job, Nemeth cautions people that although Danson and other trained guide dogs may seem tempting to pet: “ignore the dog completely.”

“That includes petting, barking at them, getting their attention in any way. If the dog is looking at you, they’re not focused on their job at hand,” Nemeth explains. “You’d never pet my white cane. So please don’t pet my dog.”

Although the CNIB has been operating for over a hundred years, it only implemented a new guide dog school program 18 months ago. CNIB told CTV Regina it wanted to offer more options in Canada specifically for visual and blind clients.

The common choice for disability assistance dogs are Labrador and Golden Retrievers because trainers say they’re easily adaptable, agreeable and have a strong work ethic.

But public perception plays a role as well.

“People are going to be probably more willing to help someone who may have a lab or golden retriever other than maybe a breed they’re not familiar or comfortable with,” CNIB guide dogs trainer Shona Kemp told CTV Regina.

CNIB says it plans to continue the new program into next year.

With a report from CTV Regina’s Colton Wiens