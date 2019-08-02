Regina police investigating after coffee thrown at two men
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 2:33PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2019 2:41PM EDT
Regina police are investigating reports that two men had coffee thrown at them.
One of the bizarre attacks, which happened Tuesday in a parking lot near a Walmart and a Winners store, was recorded and shared on social media.
In the video, a suspect who appears to be white, is seen tossing coffee into the face of a South Asian man sitting on a bench.
The second victim hit with coffee was black.
Police spokesman Les Parker says investigators believe the two cases are connected and aren't ruling out racism as a factor.
But he says officers don't yet have a motive.
Although the two victims were not injured, Parker said such attacks are upsetting and can impact a person's sense of safety.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Montreal taxi company fires driver behind alleged anti-Semitic assault
- 6-month-old baby drowns in river in Laurentians
- Regina police investigating after coffee thrown at two men
- Man who disappeared from CAMH earlier this week now in police custody
- Pipeline construction began without archeological assessments: Coastal GasLink