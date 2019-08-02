

The Canadian Press





Regina police are investigating reports that two men had coffee thrown at them.

One of the bizarre attacks, which happened Tuesday in a parking lot near a Walmart and a Winners store, was recorded and shared on social media.

In the video, a suspect who appears to be white, is seen tossing coffee into the face of a South Asian man sitting on a bench.

The second victim hit with coffee was black.

Police spokesman Les Parker says investigators believe the two cases are connected and aren't ruling out racism as a factor.

But he says officers don't yet have a motive.

Although the two victims were not injured, Parker said such attacks are upsetting and can impact a person's sense of safety.