

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Regina say a 12-year-old girl has died after being found under a pile of snow in her backyard.

Regina Police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowish said police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"EMS and firefighters were also dispatched and the child was taken to hospital but was pronounced deceased a little later in the evening," she said.

Police have not said how the girl died, but parents in the neighbourhood are taking the opportunity to explain to their children about playing safely in snow.

“We do talk to him about that kind of safety,” resident Christine Cheston said about her young son.

The girl is not being named but was a student of Ecole St. Elizabeth, which sent a note home to parents informing them of the death.

Roman Catholic Schools spokesperson Twyla West said that the community is praying for the student and her family.

“In our schools we pray, and as a family we pray, and we’re keeping the student and her family in our prayers,” she said.

With a report from CTV Regina’s Wayne Mantyka