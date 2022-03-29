Meetings are taking place this week between Pope Francis and delegates from First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities, who are discussing reconciliation and the Catholic Church’s involvement in Canada’s residential school system.

CTV National News' Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme and CTV National News' Executive Producer Rosa Hwang were in Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City on Tuesday, reflecting on the delegations arrival and subsequent meetings.

“This has been in the works for so long,” LaFlamme said. “If you’ve got three minutes with the Pope, what are you going to say in those three minutes out of a lifetime of experiences?”

In addition to a papal apology on Canadian soil, delegates also want access to the Vatican's collection of Indigenous cultural items.

“There’s really no bigger story at this time for Canadians,” Hwang said. “This story is also about Canada and who we are as a people.”

