CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 5:25AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 9, 2018 10:19AM EDT
The fire stemming from an explosion at a New Brunswick Irving Oil refinery has been contained and doesn’t pose a risk to the rest of the facility, according to the company.
Irving Oil provided an update on Tuesday following an explosion that rocked Saint John, N.B. on Monday morning that plumes of black smoke into the sky that could be seen from several kilometres away.
“We regret that this incident has happened and are sorry for the impact that it has had on so many in our community,” Irving Oil wrote in the statement.
Irving also indicated the fire hasn’t impacted the air quality in the region.
Irving Oil is expecting employees with the turnaround team to return to the facility for their night shift Tuesday evening, where plans for returning to turnaround mode will be discussed.
As many as 3,000 workers were on site at the time of the fire, but the incident resulted in just a few minor injuries.
Saint John Mayor Don Darling told CTV’s Your Morning that the community should feel blessed knowing there were no deaths associated with the fire and thanked first responders for their hard work in handling the incident.
“I think our teams performed their jobs flawlessly,” he said on Tuesday.
Officials believe the fire began at the refinery’s diesel treating unit, where fuel is separated from sulphur. Darling believes more information will be available in the coming weeks.
“I would expect that there is a significant and comprehensive post-event review,” he said. “Certainly there will be a lot of work as we come out of a day that… shook the community.
The City of Saint John tweeted Monday afternoon that, as the refinery stabilizes, residents might witness flare-ups. The city added that crews will remain on site to monitor the situation.
With files from The Canadian Press
#SJEMO Update - As part of the normal stabilization process on site at the Refinery, Saint John EMO is advising the public that there is a possibility for flare ups to occur. Crews are onsite and monitoring.— City of Saint John (@cityofsaintjohn) October 8, 2018
