

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Recounts are continuing today in two New Brunswick ridings, more than a week after a provincial election left the two main parties virtually deadlocked.

New tallies are being done in Memramcook-Tantramar, which saw an 11-vote victory for the Green party, and in Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton where the Tories claimed a 93-vote victory.

A recount done Thursday by a New Brunswick judge confirmed a narrow Liberal win in the Saint John Harbour riding, meaning the results of the Sept. 24 provincial election remain at 22 seats for the Progressive Conservatives, and 21 for the Liberals.

But, a lawyer for the Progressive Conservative candidate has alleged about 40 voters cast their ballots twice and has said he may reinstate an application for the result to be thrown out by early next week.

The Liberals say they still plan to proceed to a throne speech in just over two weeks, while the Tories continue to call for Premier Brian Gallant to resign immediately and allow Tory Leader Blaine Higgs to form a government.

The Green party and the People's Alliance party each have three seats.