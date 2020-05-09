TORONTO -- From summery highs in British Columbia, to wintery lows in Manitoba and Ontario, springtime was erratic and record-breaking across Canada going into Mother’s Day weekend.

In Kitchener, Ont., temperatures dipped to -4.2 C on Saturday, trouncing a 73-year record of -2.8 C for May 9.

Other parts of Ontario saw similar dips to record levels as an “exceptionally cold air mass for this time of year” swept across the province, according to Environment Canada. Snow and hail even grounded the popular Canadian Forces Snowbirds who were expected to fly over parts of southern Ontario on Saturday.

Some of western Canada was immune to the icy temperatures, including B.C., where the Squamish area set a new record high temperature of 27.9 C on Friday, surpassing the five-year record of 26.5 C set in 2015. The Victoria area also beat a 2015 record of 23.8 C when it hit 24.3 C on Friday.

But parts of Manitoba were more than 35 degrees colder than B.C. on Friday as the Fisher Branch area beat a 12-year record of -6.3 C when it dipped to -9 C on Friday.

It’s weather that “seems to fit the mood of the country” during the coronavirus pandemic, said Environment Canada senior climatologist, Dave Phillips.

“It’s good COVID-19 kind of weather, because it keeps us indoors,” he told CTVNews.ca. “But we’re all in it together. Almost all Canadians are united on having one the coldest Mother’s Days. People will have to have their winter garb on, not their muscle shirts and tank tops.”

About 80 per cent of the country will remain affected by the polar vortex, which normally might have been pushed northward by warmer weather systems coming up from the United States. But without those systems, the polar vortex has been allowed to come further south, said Phillips. “This one has come down to Hudson Bay and now northern Ontario where its centre is,” he said.

Later this month, some of the cold will dissipate in parts of Canada, but many regions will remain disappointingly cool for the long weekend. In Toronto, for example, temperatures could hit 10 C, suggests Phillip, when it should be closer to 18 C for this time of year.

But in June, the warmer weather will arrive, he said: “The polar vortex is going to go back where it belongs.”