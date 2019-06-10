Record $65-million jackpot up for grabs in next Lotto Max draw
Solarina Ho, CTVNews.ca
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 3:52PM EDT
An estimated $65 million dollars is ready to be claimed in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, making it the biggest lottery jackpot in Canadian history.
The previous record was a $64-million Lotto 6-49 jackpot won by a single ticket in October 2015, said the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.
To win the jackpot, a ticket must match all seven numbers in the same set. Lotto Max players have won more than $4.8 billion since the lottery’s launch in 2009.
Tuesday’s draw will also include 10 separate $1-million prizes. Tickets can be purchased at authorized retailers or online until 10:30 p.m. on the day of the draw.
