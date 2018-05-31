

CTVNews.ca Staff





A record-breaking $110 million in prize money is up for grabs in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot draw.

OLG said the jackpot is an estimated $60 million, plus 50 additional Maxmillions $1 million dollar prizes.

The Crown corporation said players in Ontario alone have won over $4.1 billion, including 57 jackpot wins and 412 Maxmillions prizes since 2009.

Aspiring winners have until 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday to get in on the action.