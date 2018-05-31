Record $110M in Lotto Max prizes up for grabs on Friday
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:00AM EDT
A record-breaking $110 million in prize money is up for grabs in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot draw.
OLG said the jackpot is an estimated $60 million, plus 50 additional Maxmillions $1 million dollar prizes.
The Crown corporation said players in Ontario alone have won over $4.1 billion, including 57 jackpot wins and 412 Maxmillions prizes since 2009.
Aspiring winners have until 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday to get in on the action.
