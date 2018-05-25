

CTVNews.ca Staff





A record-breaking $106 million in prize money is up for grabs in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot draw.

OLG said the jackpot is an estimated $60 million, plus 46 additional Maxmillions $1 million dollar prizes.

Aspiring winners have until 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday to get in on the action.

The Crown corporation said Ontarians have historically had the most luck, winning five previous $60 million dollar prizes. Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.2 billion, including 57 jackpot wins and 401 Maxmillions prizes since the draw was launched in September 2009.

If no winners emerge on Friday, another record-high prize could be broken with more Maxmillions being offered.