Record $106M Lotto Max prize up for grabs on Friday
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 8:10AM EDT
A record-breaking $106 million in prize money is up for grabs in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot draw.
OLG said the jackpot is an estimated $60 million, plus 46 additional Maxmillions $1 million dollar prizes.
Aspiring winners have until 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday to get in on the action.
The Crown corporation said Ontarians have historically had the most luck, winning five previous $60 million dollar prizes. Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.2 billion, including 57 jackpot wins and 401 Maxmillions prizes since the draw was launched in September 2009.
If no winners emerge on Friday, another record-high prize could be broken with more Maxmillions being offered.
