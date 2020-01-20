TORONTO -- The extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou is underway in Vancouver.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, was arrested in December 2018 by RCMP officers at the behest of authorities in the U.S., where she is accused of violating American sanctions against Iran.

Her arrest sparked a sharp response from the Chinese government, which has accused Canada of political motivations in the case. Since then, two prominent Canadians have been arrested in China. The country also blocked imports of Canadian beef and pork for several months.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia has set aside at least four days for Meng's extradition hearing.

