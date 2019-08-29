

CTVNews.ca Staff





Health Canada has issued a sizeable recall of electric radiant heat cooktops because there’s a risk the appliance could turn on spontaneously, posing a fire hazard in kitchens across the country.

According to the agency, the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir electric cooktops “may become energized without consumer interaction.” Approximately 2,838 units were sold in Canada from March 2017 to August 2019. In the United States, over 20,000 appliances were sold.

To see the model number and serial number range of the products affected in this recall, visit Health Canada’s website.

There have been no reports of injuries in Canada, but Whirlpool said it received one report of cabinet damage because the cooktop was on for a long period of time.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the company received 110 complaints including two reports of minor burn injuries.

Whirlpool encourages consumers who have the appliances in their home to contact the company immediately to arrange a free replacement.