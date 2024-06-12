Recall issued for Zyn Nicotine Pouches, which are not authorized for sale in Canada

The Government of Canada has issued a recall for Zyn Nicotine Pouches, popular products marketed as alternatives to smoking, which it says are not authorized for sale in the country.

The recall affects retailers carrying a variety of flavours, including Apple Mint, Black Cherry, Citrus, Cool Mint, Original, Espresso, Spearmint, and Bellini -- apparently named after the Italian cocktail.

Nicotine pouches made headlines earlier this year when officials and parents voiced concerns that the flavours appeal to youth, with B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix noting the classification of smoking cessation products means that minors can often buy them legally.

Most of those flavoured pouches are infused with 3 milligrams of nicotine each. The spearmint flavour has 1.5 milligrams. Cigarettes generally contain between six and 12.6 milligrams of nicotine each, according to Nicorette.

Users commonly consume the product by placing a pouch under their lip and leaving it there for several minutes.

Containers of Zyn, a Phillip Morris smokeless nicotine pouch, are displayed for sale among other nicotine and tobacco products at a newsstand Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in New York. (Bebeto Matthews / The Associated Press)

Zyn is authorized for sale in the United States. In February, maker Philip Morris announced it had shipped about 350 million packages of Zyn in 2023 -- a 62 per cent rise over the previous year.

More details to come.