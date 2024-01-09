Rebel News set to sue police, Freeland after journalist's arrest

Rebel News says it expects to sue the RCMP, York Regional Police and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as soon as this week after one of its journalists was arrested on Monday.

Rebel News posted an opinion piece and video of the incident on Tuesday, which it called "despicable," showing reporter David Menzies getting arrested. Menzies' cameraman Lincoln Jay filmed the incident.

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant told CTVNews.ca in an email that his outlet has retained legal counsel and expects to launch the lawsuit as early as this week. He said Rebel News is suing the police and Freeland, accusing them of false arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and assault.

"As publicly reported, RCMP protective policing resources were involved in an incident while deployed on a protective operation," the RCMP wrote in a statement to CTV News. "The RCMP is looking into the incident and the actions of all parties involved. No further comment is available at this time."

The video posted by Rebel News shows Menzies approaching Freeland and asking her a few questions as she heads inside a venue in Richmond Hill, Ont., for an event honouring the victims of Flight PS752. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down the plane over Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020, killing 176 people including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

In the video, Menzies asks Freeland a few questions, including why the government didn't designate IRGC a terrorist group. Freeland didn't respond.

In the video, a man who identified himself as police appears to bump into Menzies as he holds his microphone and pushes him against a wall. The officer tells Menzies he is under arrest for assault.

"Why am I under arrest? He blocked my way," Menzies said in the video, accusing the officer of assaulting him.

Another man, who didn't identify himself, said Menzies was "a little bit aggressive" and almost pushed people over. Menzies says "I'm just doing my job" as multiple officers surround and handcuff him.

As police officers escorted him to a police car, Menzies said "this is now a trumped up charge of assault. ... This is your Canada now, folks."

"While we appreciate your questions, we do not comment on matters related to the Deputy Prime Minister's personal security," Katherine Cuplinskas, spokesperson for Freeland and press secretary at the Deputy Prime Minister's Office, said in a statement to CTV News.