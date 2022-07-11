Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge

Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social