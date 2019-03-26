Read the full transcript of Joshua Boyle's 911 call
Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving at the Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Oct. 31, 2017. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press via AP)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 3:30PM EDT
In December 2017, former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle made a 911 call to say his wife Caitlan Coleman was threatening to kill herself. That call triggered an investigation that led to multiple charges against Boyle, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.
The 911 call was played at Boyle’s trial on Tuesday. Read the full transcript below.
None of the charges against Boyle has been proven in court.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Violence in long-term care homes prompts fears of staffing crisis
- Passengers stuck on board for hours after BC Ferries vessel hits dock
- P.E.I. election speculation mounts as Liberals plan 'special announcement'
- Student who was raped by groundskeeper felt 'sick' for weeks after incident
- More than 100 cats found in Toronto home