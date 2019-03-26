

CTVNews.ca Staff





In December 2017, former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle made a 911 call to say his wife Caitlan Coleman was threatening to kill herself. That call triggered an investigation that led to multiple charges against Boyle, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

The 911 call was played at Boyle’s trial on Tuesday. Read the full transcript below.

None of the charges against Boyle has been proven in court.