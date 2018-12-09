

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, was detained while changing flights last week in Vancouver.

The United States allege that Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. The U.S. is seeking to have Meng, a Chinese citizen, extradited.

Her arrest was denounced by the Chinese government.

Read some of the documents filed in a Vancouver court as Meng seeks to be released on bail.

