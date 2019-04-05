

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Educators, parents, and politicians in Ontario are reacting to reports the provincial government plans to cut thousands of full-time teaching positions over the next four years.

According to a memo sent by Ontario’s Ministry of Education to school board directors on Wednesday, 3,475 teaching positions will be phased out for an estimated saving of $851 million.

In the notice, the government outlines how many staff positions will be lost each year through attrition, such as when teachers retire, find a new job, or move.

In the 2019 to 2020 school year, the memo states that an estimated 1,558 jobs will be lost. The following year, there will be 619 more job losses. In the 2021 to 2022 school year, another 738 positions will be cut. Finally, in the 2022 to 2023 school year, the memo says another estimated 560 positions will disappear.

The news comes a day after students from more than 700 high schools across Ontario walked out of class to protest the Doug Ford government’s planned changes to education, including increasing class sizes, mandating online classes, and overhauling autism programs.

Harvey Bischof, the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), said he suspects the cuts to teaching jobs will actually be higher than the estimates laid out in the memo.

He told CTV News Channel the number could be as high as 10,000, but they won’t know for certain until the government releases documentation with a breakdown of the figures.

“The government’s talking about the loss of thousands of teaching positions in the province and that means significant increases in class sizes. That means much less ability to give students the individual attention that my members want to. It means that students will have far fewer options in terms of the courses they select,” Bischof said.

Ontario NDP education critic Marit Stiles, too, said she’s skeptical about the accuracy of the estimates in the memo.

“I think that those numbers are, I would say conservative, from what we’re hearing from boards. Boards have not moved away from their estimates of what the impact of these cuts are going to mean,” she said during a press conference on Friday.

Bischof called the estimated job losses a “massive reduction” for the education system.

“I’ve been in education for 29 years,” he said. “This is by far the most devastating single blow that a government has directed at the education system.”

The Ontario Families for Public Education, a popular Facebook group consisting of “concerned parents,” also expressed unease about the news.

“As parents, our primary concern is that we will have 10,000 fewer educators in the building. That is devastating,” the group wrote on Thursday.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson was not available for an interview on Friday, according to CTV Toronto.

Despite Thompson’s earlier claim that there will be “no involuntarily job losses,” Bischof said that won’t make a difference for affected students.

“The concern there still is larger class sizes, fewer courses for students to select from, and so the impact on the student, whether a teacher has been laid off or retires, the impact on the student is the same,” he said.

Bischof said some Ontario classes could balloon up to as many as 40 students with fewer educators on the payroll. He said the OSSTF is open to sitting down with Ontario’s education minister to discuss the future of the province’s education system.