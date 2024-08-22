RCMP working with international police amid new slew of threats targeting synagogues

OTTAWA -

Mounties say they are responding to additional bomb threats made across Canada today that they believe are linked to similar threats made the day before.

RCMP say they responded to the threats alongside local police at synagogues, museums, malls, ports, art galleries and more.

RCMP say they are working closely with domestic and international police to identify who may be involved in the threats, and that they will provide an update on their investigation when it can.

On Wednesday more than 100 synagogues, Jewish organizations and doctors in multiple cities across the country had received the same bomb threat.

Several institutions in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa were among those which confirmed they had received the threat on Wednesday.

Police determined there was no imminent physical threat of violence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.