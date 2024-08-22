Canada

    • RCMP working with international police amid new slew of threats targeting synagogues

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Mounties say they are responding to additional bomb threats made across Canada today that they believe are linked to similar threats made the day before.

    RCMP say they responded to the threats alongside local police at synagogues, museums, malls, ports, art galleries and more.

    RCMP say they are working closely with domestic and international police to identify who may be involved in the threats, and that they will provide an update on their investigation when it can.

    On Wednesday more than 100 synagogues, Jewish organizations and doctors in multiple cities across the country had received the same bomb threat.

    Several institutions in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa were among those which confirmed they had received the threat on Wednesday.

    Police determined there was no imminent physical threat of violence.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News