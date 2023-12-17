RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth and Jewish leaders are urging community members to be diligent after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the last five days.
The Mounties say there have now been five Canadian youth arrested on terror-related cases since June.
That includes an Ottawa teen arrested Friday and charged in connection to a plot against the city's Jewish community.
A 16-year-old arrested in Calgary on Dec. 13 is the third teenager and fourth person arrested in relation to a case that involved use of social media sites such as TikTok and threats against the Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities.
The RCMP are asking parents and others in positions of authority to be on alert for signs of radicalization, including increasing associations with groups supporting violence and attempts to recruit others to their cause.
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it is asking people to "exercise heightened awareness and diligence," and to follow security protocols and report any suspicious behaviour to police.
Quebec's electricity ambitions reopen old wounds in Newfoundland and Labrador
As Quebec prepares to ramp up electricity production to meet its ambitious economic goals, the government is trying to extend a power deal that has caused decades of resentment in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars
Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.
Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast
A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimetres) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.
Nanalan' is taking over TikTok decades after the show aired. Here's the story behind that wonderful girl
Could she be any cuter? A three-year-old puppet and her nana, popular among Canadian youth two decades ago, are taking over TikTok, and perhaps proving once again that Mona is a wonderful girl.
Feasibility of two-state solution has increased since Israel-Hamas war started: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she believes a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is more possible to achieve now than before the Israel-Hamas war began more than two months ago.
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Israel's government faced calls for a ceasefire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including the mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages, fuelled global concerns about the conduct of the 10-week-old war in Gaza.
Pope Francis deplores Israeli killings of civilians at Gaza church
Pope Francis on Sunday again suggested Israel was using 'terrorism' tactics in Gaza, deploring the reported killing by the Israeli military of two Christian women who had taken refuge in a church complex.
Trump quotes Putin to call Biden 'threat to democracy,' reiterates anti-immigrant rhetoric at New Hampshire rally
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack President Joe Biden as a 'threat to democracy' and doubled down on language condemned for its ties to White supremacist rhetoric, saying at a campaign event in New Hampshire that immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country.'
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Teen girl seriously injured after being struck by driver of TTC bus in Etobicoke
A 14-year-old female pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by the driver of a TTC bus on Sunday afternoon in central Etobicoke.
No injuries reported following Toronto restaurant fire
No injuries have been reported in the aftermath of a commercial fire at a restaurant in Toronto’s Davenport neighbourhood.
Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa police officer fires at driver of stolen vehicle that struck cop
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an Ottawa police officer shot at the driver of a stolen car in Overbrook moments after another officer was hit by a car door.
PWHL Ottawa home opener sell-out to set North American attendance record
The sold out home opener for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.
New Ontario health team combines parts of Simcoe County, York Region
Two Ontario Health Teams have merged to become one in Simcoe County and York Region.
One person dead after vehicle crashes into Lake Simcoe
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed one person after a vehicle crashed into Lake Simcoe.
BREAKING Missing 72-year-old Tillsonburg woman found dead
A Tillsonburg senior who has been missing for over one month has been found dead.
Man with axe arrested after disturbance in Kitchener
Police arrested a man after a disturbance involving an axe at a Kitchener residence Saturday evening.
WRPS cleared of wrongdoing in SIU investigation
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has been cleared of wrongdoing after a man’s arm was broken during an arrest last year.
Missing woman found deceased near Tillsonburg
Ontario Provincial Police say a Tillsonburg woman who has been missing since November has been found deceased.
Municipality ‘steps up’ to launch school bus camera pilot project
Nothing makes John Chapman angrier than when he watches a driver ignore the flashing stop sign on the side of his school bus, while a child is crossing the road. He says it’s happening now, more than ever.
Blenheim teen claimed in fatal collision identified
A teenage girl who died following a serious collision in Blenheim on Thursday has been identified.
Active police investigation in Walkerville
Windsor police are on the scene of an active investigation in Walkerville.
Blenheim teen claimed in fatal collision identified
A teenage girl who died following a serious collision in Blenheim on Thursday has been identified.
Victim allegedly attacked by three men during home invasion
Chatham-Kent police say three men broke into another man’s house early Sunday morning and assaulted him with weapons, one suspect has been arrested.
Quebec emergency room doctors say situation is 'out of control'
An organization representing Quebec emergency room doctors is the latest to sound the alarm about the dire situation in the province's ERs.
Quebec's electricity ambitions reopen old wounds in Newfoundland and Labrador
As Quebec prepares to ramp up electricity production to meet its ambitious economic goals, the government is trying to extend a power deal that has caused decades of resentment in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Tropical bird spotted far from home in Laval, Que.
Another rare bird has been spotted in an unexpected area of Quebec. The Summer Tanager usually winters down south in the tropics of Central and South America, yet, a bright yellow female has been spending time in Laval.
Homeless man dies after alleged overdose at Halifax encampment
A man died from an alleged overdose outside a tent just steps from Halifax’s city hall on Friday.
Police locate body near vehicle belonging to missing Cape Breton man
Cape Breton police located a body in a remote area off Birch Point Road in South Cove, N.S, on Saturday.
Saint John man dies suddenly after gunshot injuries: police
A man has suddenly died after sustaining gunshot wounds on Pleasant Street in Saint John, N.B.
Police searching for suspects after teen killed in Graham Avenue stabbing
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects in the city's latest homicide.
‘We opened the door and it was gone’: Porch piracy problems pick up during holidays
Police and postal services are sounding the alarm over a scheme that could hijack holiday plans.
'Very overwhelming': Powerlifting event raises money for Children's Hospital
A group of fitness enthusiasts were lifting spirits as well as dumbbells Saturday, as a powerlifting event raised money for the Children's Hospital.
Hundreds of synchronized skaters at 7 Chiefs Sportsplex to compete at Rose Bowl
Hundreds of skaters are in Calgary this weekend, navigating the ice in beautiful patterns for the 39th Rose Bowl.
‘Oki!’ City of Lethbridge brings back sign program celebrating Blackfoot culture after initial success
The City of Lethbridge is looking for organizations interested in incorporating Blackfoot language and culture into its brand presentation.
Flames snap four-game skid by beating Bolts 4-2
Yegor Sharangovich continued his hot streak on Saturday.
'Our people are in need': Camp trailers serve as temporary shelters at former Sands Hotel housing project
A housing and support centre at the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road is about to get a lot bigger, but some neighbours are upset about it, claiming they haven't been properly consulted.
Panthers pounce on Oilers for impressive 5-1 win
The Florida Panthers rediscovered their scoring touch on Saturday.
'We've got a long ways to go': Local business counting on donations to stay open
A local skate park is hoping for a Christmas miracle.
'Outrageous': Threats to Ibrahim Ali's lawyers spur court safety concerns in B.C.
Ali was convicted on Dec. 8 of first-degree murder for the killing of a 13-year-old girl in a B.C. park, and while the trial may be over, the fallout for McCullough and co-counsel Ben Lynskey continues.
B.C. mortgage broker fined $50K, suspended 3 months for 'misleading' applications
A B.C. mortgage broker has agreed to pay more than $50,000 to a professional regulator after admitting to submitting "misleading" applications to lenders.
'It's just been phenomenal': B.C. non-profits facing growing demand
Some Metro Vancouver non-profits are seeing a surge in demand before the holidays that’s outpacing previous years.
Feasibility of two-state solution has increased since Israel-Hamas war started: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she believes a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is more possible to achieve now than before the Israel-Hamas war began more than two months ago.
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
The Liberal government has put a cap on how much money CBC and other broadcasters can get from Google after the tech company agreed last month to pay $100 million annually to compensate Canadian news companies.
Canada not ruling out terrorist designation for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Joly
The federal government has not ruled out adding Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its formal list of terrorist entities.
Holidays an even tougher time for those living with addiction
The head of a Quebec treatment centre says that for many people dealing with addictions, the holidays are a source of anxiety rather than joy.
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Proponents of the expansion maintain that providing MAID to people with an incurable physical illness without giving the same right to those with an irremediable mental illness amounts to discrimination on the basis of a disability. Critics counter that there is insufficient evidence to predict whether or not someone will recover from a mental illness.
As 2023 holidays dawn, face masks have settled in as an occasional feature of the American landscape
As 2023 draws to an end, with promises of holiday parties and crowds and lots of inadvertent exchanges of shared air, mask-wearing is much more off than on around the country even as COVID's long tail lingers. The days of anything approaching a widespread mask mandate would be like the Ghost of Christmas Past, a glimpse into what was.
YEAR IN REVIEW 2023: The year we played with artificial intelligence -- and weren't sure what to do about it
Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 -- it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people's science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts Earth's radio signals
Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, according to the space weather forecasting centre.
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
LeBron James-produced special wins Daytime Emmy award
A show produced by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has won a Daytime Emmy. "Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism" won for outstanding daytime special at the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles.
Nanalan' is taking over TikTok decades after the show aired. Here's the story behind that wonderful girl
Could she be any cuter? A three-year-old puppet and her nana, popular among Canadian youth two decades ago, are taking over TikTok, and perhaps proving once again that Mona is a wonderful girl.
'Wonka' waltzes to $39 million opening, propelled by Chalamet's starring role
"Wonka" debuted with $39 million in box office sales in U.S. and Canadian theatres over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. That made it a strong start for the Timothee Chalamet -starring Willy Wonka musical that underscored the young star's draw.
Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars
Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.
Bank of Canada governor says 2024 likely to be 'transition' year as economy slows, inflation falls
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow down the economy, making way for lower inflation.
Activision to pay US$50M to settle workplace discrimination lawsuit
Activision Blizzard will pay roughly US$50 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit by a California regulator that alleged the video game maker discriminated against women employees, including denying them promotion opportunities and underpaying them.
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
LeBron James-produced special wins Daytime Emmy award
A show produced by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has won a Daytime Emmy. "Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism" won for outstanding daytime special at the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles.
PWHL Ottawa home opener sell-out to set North American attendance record
The sold out home opener for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.
Dandjinou skates to gold, Dubois takes bronze in 1,500 race at short-track WCup stop
William Dandjinou won the gold medal and fellow Canadian Steven Dubois took the bronze in a men's 1,500-metre race Sunday at a short-track speedskating World Cup stop in Seoul.
Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.