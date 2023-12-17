Canada

    • RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

    OTTAWA -

    RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth and Jewish leaders are urging community members to be diligent after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the last five days.

    The Mounties say there have now been five Canadian youth arrested on terror-related cases since June.

    That includes an Ottawa teen arrested Friday and charged in connection to a plot against the city's Jewish community.

    A 16-year-old arrested in Calgary on Dec. 13 is the third teenager and fourth person arrested in relation to a case that involved use of social media sites such as TikTok and threats against the Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities.

    The RCMP are asking parents and others in positions of authority to be on alert for signs of radicalization, including increasing associations with groups supporting violence and attempts to recruit others to their cause.

    The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it is asking people to "exercise heightened awareness and diligence," and to follow security protocols and report any suspicious behaviour to police.

