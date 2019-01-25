

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





There was a police blockade with multiple cruisers parked in front of a house in Kingston, Ont. on Friday morning as the investigation into a national security matter continues following the arrests of two suspects the night before.

Sources told CTV News the operation is connection to a national security investigation. The two individuals were arrested after raids on two homes in Kingston on Thursday evening. One of the arrested suspects is a minor, according to sources.

The operation included RCMP, Kingston police, and the FBI in what RCMP described as a “fluid situation.”

Police have not identified the suspects or provided information about possible charges. RCMP will hold a press conference in Kingston at 1 p.m. to update the public on the investigation.

Kingston police reassured the public there were no “safety issues to be concerned about” in a tweet on Thursday evening.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said police carried out the operation “based on credible information, to ensure public safety.” He said Canada’s official threat level would remain at “medium” where it’s been since 2014.

Sources said a surveillance plane belonging to the RCMP that was seen flying over Kingston in recent days was connected to the case. Kingston residents have noticed unusual aircraft in the night sky in recent weeks.

CTV’s public safety analyst Christ Lewis said he didn’t think there was a “huge threat” to public safety because of how the raids were conducted.

“The way it was taken down, the fact that the plane was so visible for so many weeks, doesn’t look to me like they were heading in with big SWAT teams and taking down a bomb lab or something,” he told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday.

Lewis said it’s still too early to know for sure because RCMP have used the broad umbrella term of “national security” to describe the investigation.