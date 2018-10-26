

The Canadian Press





WOODSTOCK, N.B. -- The RCMP in western New Brunswick say two men were arrested Friday at the Canada-U.S. border near Woodstock after an incident involving a suspicious vehicle prompted the closure of the port of entry.

Just after 5 p.m. local time, the Mounties turned to Twitter to say the incident had been "resolved," several hours after the border was closed and motorists were advised to take an alternate route.

The RCMP said the two men had been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but no other details were released.

The border crossing links Woodstock, N.B., with Houlton, Maine.

A spokeswoman for the The Canada Border Services Agency agency referred all inquiries to the RCMP, but the police force did not respond to a request for an interview.

The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018