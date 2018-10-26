RCMP says issue ‘resolved’ at New Brunswick-Maine border crossing
Canadian border guards are silhouetted as they replace each other at an inspection booth at the Douglas border crossing on the Canada-USA border in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 20, 2009. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 12:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 4:58PM EDT
WOODSTOCK, N.B. -- The RCMP in western New Brunswick say two men were arrested Friday at the Canada-U.S. border near Woodstock after an incident involving a suspicious vehicle prompted the closure of the port of entry.
Just after 5 p.m. local time, the Mounties turned to Twitter to say the incident had been "resolved," several hours after the border was closed and motorists were advised to take an alternate route.
The RCMP said the two men had been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but no other details were released.
The border crossing links Woodstock, N.B., with Houlton, Maine.
A spokeswoman for the The Canada Border Services Agency agency referred all inquiries to the RCMP, but the police force did not respond to a request for an interview.
The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018
#BORDER ALERT: The Port of Entry of Woodstock Road is experiencing a service disruption.— Border Services ATL (@CanBorderATL) October 26, 2018
Please consider alternate ports of entry. pic.twitter.com/C8RttOfYyh
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Private school parents offended after satirical anti-Semitic play performed
- Residential school 'monster' now lives in child-welfare system: Sinclair
- Ferry named for a Mi'kmaq poet laureate who longed for revival of her culture
- Record-breaking $115M up for grabs in Lotto Max prizes in Friday’s draw
- Caught on cam: Man uses coat to steal woman's wallet