RCMP say three people killed in plane crash near Medicine Hat, Alta.
The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene Tuesday afternoon, say Oakbank RCMP.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 2, 2019 2:39PM EDT
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- Mounties say three people are dead after a small plane crashed after taking off in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Saturday.
RCMP spokesman Curtis Peters says the plane took off around 10:15 p.m. from Medicine Hat Regional Airport en route to Moose Jaw, Sask.
Peters says the flight was scheduled to be about 90 minutes long, but when it did not arrive, a search for the aircraft began.
He says the plane was found Sunday morning in Irvine, Alta., about 30 kilometres east of Medicine Hat.
Peters says all three people who were on board the plane have been pronounced dead.
He did not release the identities of the deceased and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- High Level fire evacuees allowed to go home
- RCMP say three people killed in plane crash near Medicine Hat, Alta.
- Former U.S. president Barack Obama urges Canadians to hope in 'dark age'
- Help Wanted: Banff hotels struggle to fill staffing vacancies
- Thunderstorms in the forecast aren't exactly good news for Alberta wildfires