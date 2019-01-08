RCMP say teen repeatedly stabbed officer with screwdriver
ANTIGONISH, N.S. -- A 15-year-old Nova Scotia boy is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing a police officer repeatedly with a screwdriver.
Antigonish District RCMP say they were called to a home in Paq'tnkek First Nation following a report concerning a teenage boy Sunday.
Police say the teen wasn't there, but returned and was arrested.
But police say when an officer tried to block him from going into the home, the teen grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed at him several times while also reaching for his pistol.
They say the teen was subdued and taken into custody to face charges including assault with a weapon, assaulting an officer and attempting to disarm an officer.
Police say the officer suffered only minor injuries because of the body armour and winter clothing he was wearing.
