RCMP say Nunavut shooting suspect in custody in Clyde River
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 10:49AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 17, 2020 12:25PM EST
RCMP says officers are responding to an active shooter in Clyde River, Nunavut.
CLYDE RIVER, NUNAVUT -- RCMP say an alleged shooter is in custody in the Nunavut community of Clyde River.
Mounties had warned of an active shooter this morning and advised people to remain in their homes.
There is no immediate word on whether anyone has been hurt.
