RCMP say Mounties are responding to an active shooter in Newfoundland and Labrador
Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021 10:00PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 10, 2021 10:04PM EDT
The town of Terra Nova, N.L., can be seen in this Google maps image.
TERRA NOVA, N.L. -- The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say police are responding to an active shooter near the village of Terra Nova northwest of St. John's.
Mounties in a release are advising people in the community to lock their doors, shelter in place, and to stay away from windows.
Police say they are looking for a suspect identified as 30-year-old Kyle Rideout.
RCMP say he should not be approached.
There is no word on whether anyone has been injured.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021