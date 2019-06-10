

The Canadian Press





PINEHOUSE, Sask. -- A prisoner believed by the RCMP to be dangerous is being sought after an escape from a northern Saskatchewan correctional facility.

Mounties at Pinehouse say Randy Timothy Venne, who is 30, got away from the Besnard Lake Correctional Facility late Saturday evening.

Venne was last seen on Highway 165 at the 50-kilometre marker around 1:45 a.m Sunday.

It's believed he could be on his way to La Ronge, Sask.

Police say Venne has shaved brown hair and brown eyes and is of average build.

He has numerous tattoos that include two tears under his left eye and the letters K and V on his left cheek.