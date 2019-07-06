

The Canadian Press





LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - Divers have recovered the body of a man who disappeared after falling off a paddleboard in Banff National Park over the Canada Day long weekend.

RCMP say the 25-year-old man's body was located in Herbert Lake, about five kilometres north of Lake Louise, on Saturday after a week of searching that included divers, underwater cameras, sonar and dogs.

Police say the man was a citizen of India who was working in Lake Louise.

They say that after falling off the paddleboard on June 30, he did not resurface.

Parks Canada says it strongly recommends all people using mountain lakes and streams wear a certified personal flotation device, regardless of their chosen activity.

They say that lakes and rivers in Banff National Park are fed by glacial runoff and rarely rise above 10 C.