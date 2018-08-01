

The Canadian Press





KANANASKIS, Alta. -- RCMP say two men have died in the crash of a small plane in a rugged mountainous region southwest of Calgary.

Police say the twin-engine aircraft went down Wednesday afternoon.

There were eyewitness reports that the plane crashed in the Rae Glacier area.

RCMP say there were no other people onboard.

No names have been released.

The Transportation Safety Board is to investigate the cause of the crash.