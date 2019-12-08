TORONTO -- RCMP officers in B.C. have gone viral for their Christmas-themed, crime prevention Facebook video, which features one of them dressed up as Dr. Seuss’ classic Grinch character.

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s video, which features Cindy Lou and the titular character from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” has garnered more than 214,000 views since being posted on Dec. 2.

Using the Grinch’s antics, the video touches many themes, including impaired driving, burglary, vehicle thefts, and protecting children from strangers online.

The playful caption for the short film states that the officers took a “dash of teamwork, a splash of crime prevention messaging, spice(d) it up with some humour, (and) add(ed) a tablespoon of Christmas cheer.”

The Facebook post also includes a lengthy Dr. Seuss-style story, involving the Grinch’s “sinister plot” to stop Christmas. And although the delivery is playful, the RCMP has a serious message behind it.

For example, the Grinch attempts to send inappropriate private messages to Cindy Lou, but she blocks him and tells an adult.

The thwarted Grinch then heads to a bar with his pet, Max the dog, where he tells himself: “I’ll steal and I’ll rob, and I’ll make such a fuss, breaking into Who people’s homes and take Who people’s stuff.”

Eventually, the video ends with the Grinch turning away from his “Grinch-y” ways.

“Even Grinches can change, and be kind and good hearted,” the video states.

Dozens of comments have been resoundingly positive with many praising the fun way the officers used the Grinch to talk about several important issues.

“My inner child is delighted by this Christmas message! Thank you all for this bit of fun,” one person wrote.