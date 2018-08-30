

CTVNews.ca Staff





Manitoba RCMP say an officer has been injured during a 'serious incident' near Onanole, M.B. The male officer has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say they are looking for two to three suspects travelling in a Black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab licence plate number GBX-476, but the group may have split up with some travelling on foot.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and are asking residents in the area to ensure their doors and windows are locked.

#rcmpmb can now confirm a male officer was shot & sustained serious injuries. He remains in hospital. Our thoughts & hearts are with his family. We will provide updates when we can. Thank you all for the support — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018