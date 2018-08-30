RCMP officer injured in Manitoba during 'serious incident'
Manitoba RCMP say an officer has been injured during a 'serious incident' near Onanole, M.B. The male officer has been transported to hospital and there's no word on his condition.
Police say shots were fired during the incident.
RCMP say they are looking for two to three suspects travelling in a Black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab licence plate number GBX-470, but the group may have split up with some travelling on foot.
Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and are asking residents in the area to ensure their doors and windows are locked.
#rcmpmb can confirm that shots were fired during serious incident & one male officer has been injured. He has been transported to hospital.— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018
#rcmpmb searching for 2-3 suspects - may have split up with some possibly travelling in Black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab – MB licence: GBX 470 and some on foot. Last seen on PR 262. They are considered armed & dangerous.— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018
