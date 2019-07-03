

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV News Saskatoon's Holly Giesbrecht





WARNING: The video associated with this story contains images that some people may find disturbing.

The RCMP is investigating three arrests made by one of its officers in Saskatchewan, including one in which the officer pointed a gun at a suspect and said he would kill him.

A 10-second video posted to Facebook shows a portion of that arrest. The video shows one RCMP officer pointing his gun at a suspect who is on his knees, as another officer works to restrain the man’s arms.

“I’m going to [expletive] kill you,” the officer says at one point.

“Shut the [expletive] up. You’re under arrest,” he adds a few seconds later.

The suspect is heard speaking, although his words are difficult to make out over the officer’s voice. He does not appear to be fighting back against police at any point during the video.

An RCMP spokesperson said in a statement that “the audio is concerning” and the incident is under investigation. A machete was seized by police during the arrest, and a person under the age of 18 was arrested.

“The video does not capture the entire interaction between the suspect and the officers,” the statement reads.

“The circumstances of the arrest, both before and after and the language used, is now under review.”

A second video shows a different arrest. An officer is seen pointing a gun at a suspect from behind, then handcuffing the suspect and pointing the gun at something offscreen.

Both arrests, as well as a third that is also under investigation, took place early Sunday morning in Pelican Narrows, Sask., a village of 2,700 people located approximately 500 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The officer has been reassigned to duties outside Pelican Narrows as the RCMP investigates the three arrests.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, a group that represents Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan, described the officer’s conduct in the video as “racist and ignorant” and called for him to be fired and charged.

“The young man was on his knees being handcuffed by the fellow officer and the situation was under control,” the organization said on Facebook.