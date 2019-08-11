

The Canadian Press





HIGH LEVEL, Alta. - The RCMP are investigating a homicide in High Level, Alta.

Police say they got a call from EMS Friday afternoon to help with a male who'd been shot.

They say the victim was found in an alley near 105 Avenue and 98 Street, and that he died of his wounds.

Police are still working to identify the deceased and say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Members of the RCMP's "K" Division Major Crimes Unit is looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting or has surveillance footage that might be relevant to the case.