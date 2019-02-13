RCMP look into massive theft of iceberg water from Newfoundland warehouse
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 5:44PM EST
PORT UNION, N.L. - Newfoundland thieves have made off with some unusual loot: Iceberg water.
The Mounties say 30,000 litres were stolen from a warehouse in Port Union, N.L.
They say the water -- enough to fill a tractor trailer tanker -- had not yet been bottled, and was worth between $9,000 and $12,000.
Iceberg water, touted for its purity, is used by various companies in Newfoundland to make vodka, cosmetics and other products.
Police say the theft occurred sometime between Friday and Monday, and ask anyone with information to contact Bonavista RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
