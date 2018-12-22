

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Winnipeg's Jason Gaidola





Manitoba RCMP have issued a warning over an email scam targeting Amazon customers.

Police say they have received multiple reports from Amazon customers about emails they had received regarding suspicious purchases they did not make. Much like a standard Amazon confirmation email, they contain details like the cost of the purchase and a shipping address.

When a person clicks on the “details” button, the emails direct them to a fake Amazon login page designed to steal usernames and passwords. If that information is entered, it could potentially allow users to steal credit card information, police say.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre says that although similar reports come in year-round, online shoppers need to be extra vigilant during the holiday season when they are more likely to be shopping online.

“They're hoping maybe to catch some unsuspecting victims maybe just not paying attention and hoping just to get those credit cards,” Manaigre said. “And then from there they make their illegal purchases,” he added.

Manaigre says that vigilant Amazon shoppers should keep a lookout for odd URLs and email addresses attached to those messages.

One of the emails took users to a webpage with the URL “editorscuttv.us.” A legitimate Amazon webpage would have a URL that included amazon.com or amazon.ca.

“Some of the words aren’t spelled properly in (the) English language, so that should be a giveaway,” he added.

Hank Venema of Winnipeg is an avid Amazon shopper. The 51-year-old worries admits he’s clicked on scam emails in the past, but he now makes sure to check the URLs.

“It’s convenient but there’s risk,” he said of online shopping.

Manitoba RCMP say that anyone who has suspects they have received a scam email should report it online or by phone to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.