

The Canadian Press





SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. -- P.E.I. authorities have released a rare warning about a high-risk offender -- a convicted sex criminal who is being released Tuesday.

RCMP say 27-year-old Tyler James Bernard is considered at high risk to re-offend after being released from Dorchester Penitentiary.

He completed a two-year sentence for sexually assaulting a woman.

Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie said a high-risk offender warning hadn't been issued in the province since 2007.

The warnings are "not something that's done very often and the decision to do this isn't taken very lightly," he said.

The P.E.I. High Risk Offender Committee, which includes police, prosecutors and victim services representatives, decided to warn the public of Bernard's release after weighing the risk of public safety with Bernard's right to privacy.

Baillie said the committee also looks at other factors, including whether offenders took rehabilitation programs while behind bars, and if their victims still live in the area.

Police say Bernard was previously convicted of other sex assaults and indecent acts involving children and women, and has also been convicted of violent crimes in the Summerside area.

"We're certainly very well aware of who he is, what he's done and where he's going," Baillie says. "Suffice it to say we will be monitoring what he will be doing upon his release."

Baillie says Bernard is expected to live in the East Prince area, but he is not legally bound to live there.

RCMP describe Bernard as 5-9, 134 pounds, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.