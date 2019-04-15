RCMP issue public warning as they deal with serious incident in Penticton, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 3:55PM EDT
PENTICTON, B.C. -- Police in Penticton, B.C., are telling people to avoid the city's downtown because of a serious and unfolding incident.
The RCMP have not released any other details, but they say the downtown area remains cordoned off.
They are asking the public to follow the direction of police and to avoid areas bordered by Eckhardt Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, and Main and Power streets.
