

The Canadian Press





KELOWNA, B.C. -- The RCMP is investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a Kelowna, B.C., residence.

Officers were called to the home in the neighbourhood of Rutland on Tuesday afternoon where the bodies were found.

The Mounties say the deaths appear suspicious and the serious crime unit, forensic identification specialists and coroner are investigating.

One man was in police custody.

Police have released few details about the investigation, including any information about those who died.

They were called to the home at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Const. Lesley Smith said officers remained at the scene late Wednesday afternoon.

"This investigation is in its preliminary stages," she said in a statement. "RCMP continue to secure the property as our serious crimes and specially trained forensic investigators examine the inside of the residence."