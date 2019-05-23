

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RMCP in Manitoba will release details on Thursday on an investigation into multiple cases of sexual and physical abuse in a northeastern Manitoba First Nation community.

According to information from the RCMP, their investigation involves multiple young victims in the Garden Hill First Nation, a fly-in community located about 500 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The force's major crimes unit will be releasing new information on their investigation at 1:30 p.m. local time.

There will also be representatives from the Garden Hill First Nation, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, and the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak present at the press conference.