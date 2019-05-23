RCMP investigating multiple cases of child abuse in Manitoba First Nation
The RMCP in Manitoba are investigating multiple cases of child sexual and physical abuse in a northeastern Manitoba first nation community. (File photo)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 12:16PM EDT
The RMCP in Manitoba will release details on Thursday on an investigation into multiple cases of sexual and physical abuse in a northeastern Manitoba First Nation community.
According to information from the RCMP, their investigation involves multiple young victims in the Garden Hill First Nation, a fly-in community located about 500 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
The force's major crimes unit will be releasing new information on their investigation at 1:30 p.m. local time.
There will also be representatives from the Garden Hill First Nation, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, and the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak present at the press conference.
