

The Canadian Press





WEST KELOWNA, B.C. -- The Mountie's southeast district major crime unit is investigating the death of a woman in a West Kelowna, B.C., hotel.

RCMP arrived at the hotel Sunday evening after being notified that a woman might need assistance and officers found the woman's body.

A man was arrested near the hotel and remains in policy custody.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau says the ongoing investigation has affected some businesses in the area while police look for evidence.

Linteau could not say where the body was found.

The RCMP believe that the man and woman knew each other and both were from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.