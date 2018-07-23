RCMP investigating alleged murder of woman in West Kelowna
(File image.)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 3:35PM EDT
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. -- The Mountie's southeast district major crime unit is investigating the death of a woman in a West Kelowna, B.C., hotel.
RCMP arrived at the hotel Sunday evening after being notified that a woman might need assistance and officers found the woman's body.
A man was arrested near the hotel and remains in policy custody.
Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau says the ongoing investigation has affected some businesses in the area while police look for evidence.
Linteau could not say where the body was found.
The RCMP believe that the man and woman knew each other and both were from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- One injured after explosion in building in Mississauga, Ont., police say
- RCMP investigating alleged murder of woman in West Kelowna
- Manitoba woman charged with killing 85-year-old husband: Winnipeg police
- More charges laid after senior injured at Edmonton fast-food restaurant
- Critical federal review fuels new calls for immigration detention reforms