RCMP in Warman, Sask., searching for two missing Indigenous teenage girls
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 6, 2019 11:45AM EDT
WARMAN, Sask. -- Police in the Saskatoon area are asking for the public's help in the search for two missing Indigenous teens.
RCMP in Warman, Sask., northeast of the city, say the girls were reported missing on Thursday.
They were last seen at Ranch Ehrlo, a non-profit youth facility in nearby Martenville.
Thirteen-year-old Shaunte Sparvier-Wolfe is described as about five feet six inches tall, 110 pounds with medium-length dark hair, and was last seen wearing all red clothing.
Fourteen-year-old Niki Scott is five-seven, 135 pounds with medium-length dyed red hair and lines shaved into her eyebrows.
She was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with a black T-shirt over top and black track pants.
Warman RCMP are asking anyone with information about the girls to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Everything collapsed': Parents recall heartbreaking mix-up in Humboldt Broncos crash
- Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Activists crash luxury pop-up restaurant near former homeless camp in Toronto
- Toronto woman, 31, struck and killed trying to cross Highway 401 on foot: OPP
- One year later: Memorial service for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash