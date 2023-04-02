RCMP hopes to gain recruits with 150th anniversary, as N.S. inquiry casts new shadow

Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs

Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.

A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake U.S. Midwest, South

Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage's scope.

W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?

The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.

  • Protestors across Canada demonstrate against RBC's fossil-fuel funding

    Demonstrators gathered in 40 locations across Canada on Saturday to voice their opposition to the Royal Bank of Canada's funding of fossil fuel projects. The protests, part of a nation-wide effort dubbed Fossil Fools Day, unfolded in cities including Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax and Vancouver.

    Wet'suwet'en Chief Madeek (Jeff Brown), reacts with his middle finger after he traveled to confront and protest Royal Bank of Canada's funding of Coastal GasLink pipeline and other fossil fuel investments in Toronto on Thursday, April 7, 2022. RBC cancelled its in person annual general meeting. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

  • TikTok attorney: China can't get U.S. data under plan

    Under intense scrutiny from Washington that could lead to a potential ban, the top attorney for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance defended the social media platform's plan to safeguard U.S. user data from China.

