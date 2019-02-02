RCMP homicide team investigating fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C.
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 8:38AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 2, 2019 9:06AM EST
SURREY, B.C. -- The RCMP say their homicide team and major crime section are investigating a fatal shooting Friday evening in Surrey, B.C.
Police say a shots fired call came in around 7:15 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the 13900 block of 58A Avenue where they found an adult suffering from gunshot wounds.
They say attempts were made to revive the individual but they were unsuccessful.
No information about the deceased or possible suspects was immediately released.
However, police say they were also alerted to a vehicle fire shortly after the shooting that occurred several blocks east of the homicide.
Investigators said they were trying to determine whether there was any connection between the two incidents.
